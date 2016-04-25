BRIEF-NBT Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.43

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 NBT Bancorp Inc :
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces diluted earnings per share of $0.43 for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Says annualized net charge offs to average loans improved to 0.33% for Q1 of 2016 from 0.38% for full year of 2015
* Net interest income was $64.6 million for q1 of 2016, up $1.1 million from previous quarter
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.