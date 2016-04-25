BRIEF-Carriage Services Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Carriage Services Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carriage Services announces record 2016 first quarter results, raises rolling four quarter outlook
* Q1 revenue $63.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.7 million
* Raises Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.71 to $1.75
* Raising rolling four quarter outlook of adjusted eps by $0.02 to a range of $1.71 - $1.75 for period ending march 31, 2017
* Rolling four quarter outlook for revenues of $251 - $255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.