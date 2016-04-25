版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Independent Bank Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.67

April 25 Independent Bank Group Inc

* Independent bank group reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Independent bank group inc says net interest income was $45.7 million for q1 2016 compared to $36.1 million for q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐