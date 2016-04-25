BRIEF-Oceaneering International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Oceaneering International Inc
* Oceaneering reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $608 million versus i/b/e/s view $641.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oceaneering international inc qtrly fleet utilization decreased to 56% from 73% a year ago
* Reflecting impact lower oil prices have had on oilfield spending levels, revenues for q1 of 2016 were 23% lower from 2015
* Subsea products backlog at quarter-end was $576 million , down $76 million from december 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.