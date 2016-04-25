版本:
BRIEF-First Interstate Bancsystem reports Q1 earnings per share $0.45

April 25 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc

* Reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, decreased less than 1.0%, to $69.0 million during q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

