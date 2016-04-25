版本:
BRIEF-United Technologies Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share

April 25 United Technologies Corp

* UTC board of directors increases dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.66per share

* New dividend represents a 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

