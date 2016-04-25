版本:
BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust reports Q1 operating FFO per share $0.68

April 25 Qts Realty Trust Inc

* QTS reports first quarter 2016 operating results

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $2.54 to $2.64 excluding items

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.68

* Q1 revenue $94.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $94.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

