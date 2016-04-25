BRIEF-Seaspan Corp qtrly loss per share $0.06

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Seaspan Corp :
* Quarterly revenue rose 14.3 percent to $215.5 million
* Seaspan reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Seaspan Corp qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.33
* Seaspan Corp says share says repurchase plan expires in March 2018 and provides for repurchase of up to $50.0 million of its class a common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.