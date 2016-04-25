BRIEF-Seaspan Corp qtrly loss per share $0.06

April 25 Seaspan Corp :

* Quarterly revenue rose 14.3 percent to $215.5 million

* Seaspan reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Seaspan Corp qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.33

* Seaspan Corp says share says repurchase plan expires in March 2018 and provides for repurchase of up to $50.0 million of its class a common shares