BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.45

April 25 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc :

* Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.45

* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary third quarter results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share, schedules conference call to discuss results for Tuesday, April 26, at 3:30pm CDT

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.09per share

* Net interest income for three-month period ended march 31, 2016, was $11.5 million, a decrease of $189,000, or 1.6%,