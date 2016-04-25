BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.45

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc :
* Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.45
* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary third quarter results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share, schedules conference call to discuss results for Tuesday, April 26, at 3:30pm CDT
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.09per share
* Net interest income for three-month period ended march 31, 2016, was $11.5 million, a decrease of $189,000, or 1.6%,
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.