BRIEF-MiMedx Group Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

April 25 MiMedx Group Inc :
* MiMedx announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $55.7 million to $57 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $53.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $242.5 million to $250 million
* Says quarter revenue guidance and revised its full year
2016 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance that was communicated in
company's press release of February 23, 20
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $256.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $61.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)