BRIEF-Teck reports unaudited Q1 2016 earnings of C$0.16 per share

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Teck Resources Ltd :
* Teck reports unaudited first quarter results for 2016
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.16
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect total sales in Q2, including spot sales, to be at least 6.5 million tonnes of steelmaking coal
* Notwithstanding that commodity cycle continues to be challenging, co is encouraged by change in direction in steelmaking coal and zinc prices
* Qtrly revenue C$1.7 billion versus C$2.0 billion
* Construction of fort hills oil sands project is progressing substantially on budget and in accordance with project schedule
* Co's share of fort hills cash expenditures in 2016 is estimated at $960 million.
* During Q1, recorded foreign exchange gains of approximately $88 million in profit on our U.S. Dollar debt and working capital balances
* Copper production was 30,800 tonnes in q1 or 3% higher than a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.