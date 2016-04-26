BRIEF-Ironwood, AstraZeneca enter U.S. licensing agreement for lesinurad

April 26 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals enters into U.S. licensing
agreement with AstraZeneca for Lesinurad
* $100m up front paid with cash on hand; Ironwood expects
<$70m cash use for operations in 2016 and cash flow positive
during 2018
* Ironwood expects at least five U.S. launches by 2020
across its portfolio
* Agreement includes FDA-approved Zurampic(reg) (lesinurad),
expected to launch second half 2016
* Will make an up-front payment to AstraZeneca of $100
million to acquire exclusive U.S. rights to all products
containing linurad
* Astrazeneca plans to submit fixed-dose combination program
for FDA regulatory review in second half of 2016
* Will pay AstraZeneca tiered single-digit royalties on
product sales as well as sales-related and other milestones of
up to $165 million
* AstraZeneca to manufacture, supply Zurampic, provide
product support services to co, complete FDA post-approval
commitment on co's behalf
* Does not anticipate requiring any financing to complete
transaction
* Now expects to use less than $70 million in cash for
operations in 2016, up from less than $60 million as previously
guided
* Initially, Ironwood expects less than $75 million in
annual incremental commercial expenses associated with gout
franchise
* Transaction is not expected to affect 2016 LINZESS
marketing and sales expenses
* Expects transaction to be cash flow accretive in 2019 and
beyond
* Expects to become cash flow positive during 2018
