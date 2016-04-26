BRIEF-T-Mobile posts Q1 earnings per share $0.56

April 26 T-Mobile US Inc :

* Mobile delivers unparalleled financial results - tops revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Mobile US Inc says 2.2 million total net adds in quarter

* Mobile US Inc says raising customer outlook and adjusted EBITDA target for 2016

* Sees 2016 guidance range for branded postpaid net adds increased to 3.2 to 3.6 million from 2.4 to 3.4 million

* Mobile US Inc sees increasing FY adjusted EBITDA target to $9.7 to $10.2 billion from $9.1 to $9.7 billion

* Mobile US Inc says maintaining FY guidance of $4.5 to $4.8 billion of cash capital expenditures

* 2016 guidance includes aggregate impact of leasing and data stash of $0.7 to $1.0 billion, and $0.6 billion spectrum gain in q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 10.6 percent to $8.6 billion

* Q1 revenue view $8.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S