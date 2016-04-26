BRIEF-Eli Lilly Q1 earnings per share $0.41

April 26 Eli Lilly and Co
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.50 to $3.60
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $20.6 billion to $21.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lilly Reports First-Quarter 2016 results, revises 2016
financial guidance
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $4.865 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.82
billion
* For q1 of 2016, alimta generated revenues of $564.2
million , a decline of 2 percent compared with q1 of 2015
* In q1 of 2016, company recognized asset impairment,
restructuring and other special charges of $131.4 million
* Revenues for jardiance for q1 of 2016 were $38.2 million
* Says gross margin percentage is now expected to be
approximately 73 percent on a reported basis in 2016
* Eli lilly and co sees 2016 capital expenditures approx.
$1.1 billion, unchanged versus prior outlook
* Eli lilly and co qtrly cymbalta sales were $198.7 million
versus $287.0 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.54, revenue view $20.65
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
