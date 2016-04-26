BRIEF-Extended Stay America Q1 same store sales rises 6.3 pct

April 26 Extended Stay America Inc
* Q1 same store sales rose 6.3 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.266 billion to $1.29 billion
* Extended stay america announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
* Increases quarterly distribution by 11.8% to $0.19 per
paired share
* Qtrly comparable hotel total revenues grew 6.3% to $287.6
million
* Re-Affirms 2016 total revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance
* Qtrly comparable hotel total revenues increase 6.3%
* Qtrly comparable hotel revenue per available room grew
5.0% to $44.83
* 2016 capital expenditures are expected to range from $240
million to $260 million
* 2016 comparable hotel total revenues are expected to
increase by approximately 4% to 6%
* 2016 net income is anticipated to range from $151 million
to $180 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters
