BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 earnings per share $0.84

April 26 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham worldwide reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.8 billion to $5.95 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.31 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $5.61 to
$5.75
* In constant currency, total system-wide revpar declined
1.6% compared with q1 of 2015,
* Qtrly domestic revpar was flat
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.67, revenue view $5.80
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)