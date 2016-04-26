BRIEF-Consol Energy Q1 loss per share $0.22 from continuing operations

April 26 Consol Energy Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.43 including items

* Consol energy reports first quarter results; record quarterly e&p production of 97.5 bcfe; total e&p division cash costs of $1.33 per mcfe; borrowing base reaffirmed at $2 billion; liquidity increases to $1.3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During q1 of 2016, consol's e&p division achieved production of 97.5 bcfe, or an increase of 36%

* Continues to expect annual 2016 e&p division production to grow by about 15%, compared to 2015 total production volumes

* Consol energy's total coal division sold 5.7 million tons from continuing operations in 2016 q1, compared to 7.0 million tons

* Total hedged natural gas production in 2016 q2 is 70.7 bcf

* Expects 2016 total consolidated coal division capital expenditures to now be between $105-$125 million

* Now expects annual 2016 consolidated total coal division sales to be approximately 23.9-27.4 million tons

* Q1 total revenue and other incomes $558.5 million

* As of march 31, 2016 , consol energy had $1,279.7 million in total liquidity

* During quarter, consol's liquidity improved $423.8 million due to sale of buchanan mine and related metallurgical coal assets

* On a normalized basis, coal division expects maintenance of production capital of $5-$6 per ton

