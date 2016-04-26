BRIEF-Office Depot Inc posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.10/shr

April 26 Office Depot Inc
* Office Depot Inc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 same store sales fell 1 percent
* Q1 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.62 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
* Office Depot Inc says Office Depot continues to expect
total company sales in 2016 to be lower than 2015
* Protracted regulatory review of pending staples
acquisition continues to have a substantial disruptive impact on
business
* Continues to expect to close more than 50 stores during
2016 for a total of at least 400 closures under plan
* Regarding pending Staples acquisition, expect U.S. Federal
district court Judge Sullivan to render decision by May 10, 2016
* Office Depot Inc says in 2016, capital expenditures are
expected to be approximately $250 million
* Says expects to incur approximately $100 mln of merger
integration expenses over remaining 2016-2017 period
* Continues to expect total annual run-rate merger synergy
benefits of more than $750 million from Officemax integration
* Expects offficemax integration to be substantially
complete by end of 2017
* Office Depot Inc says estimates it will incur
approximately $30 million of expenses in 2016 related to pending
acquisition by Staples
* FY2016 revenue view $13.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters
