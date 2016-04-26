版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Holdings gp quarterly share $0.52

April 26 Alliance Holdings Gp Lp

* Alliance Holdings Gp, L.P. Reports quarterly financial results; declares quarterly distribution of $0.55 per unit

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.52

* Says approved a distribution to unitholders for quarter ended march 31, 2016 of $0.55 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐