BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.Com Q3 loss per share $0.14

April 26 1-800-flowers.Com Inc
* Q3 revenue $234.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $234.4
million
* Sees fy 2015 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 800-flowers.com, inc. Reports results for its fiscal 2016
third quarter
* Q3 loss per share $0.14
* Consolidated revenue growth for year in a range of
four-to-five percent
* Sees fy 2016 ebitda growth in a range of 5-to-7 percent
and eps growth of approximately 30 percent
* 800-flowers.com - expects to achieve synergy cost savings
of $20 million over three years related to its integration of
harry & david business
* Reiterated its guidance for free cash flow for year of
approximately $35 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
