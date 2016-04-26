BRIEF-Simon Property Group reports Q1 2016 results

| April 26
April 26 Simon Property Group Inc :
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $10.72 to $10.82
* Simon's board of directors declared a quarterly common
stock dividend of $1.60 per share
* Dividend is a 6.7% increase year-over-year
* Simon property group reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share $2.63
* Total portfolio noi growth for three months ended march
31, 2016 was 7.8%
* Q1 FFO per share view $2.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $10.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Simon property group inc says occupancy as of march 31,
2016 was 95.6% percent versus 95.8 percent as of march 31, 2015
