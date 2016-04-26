BRIEF-Connectone bancorp, inc. reports Q1 share $0.34

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Connectone Bancorp Inc
* Connectone Bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results; delivers solid operating performance and continued loan growth
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items
* Connectone Bancorp Inc says fully taxable equivalent net interest income for q1 of 2016 was $32.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million versus q4
* Provision for loan and lease losses decreased by $2.1 million to $3.0 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
