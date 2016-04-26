BRIEF-Mcgraw Hill Financial reports Q1 share $1.10

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc
* Mcgraw Hill Financial reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.20
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.15
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.34 billion
* Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc says sale of j.d. Power for $1.1 billion expected to close in q3
* Says no change to company's guidance
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $5.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Standard & Poor's ratings services revenue declined 9% to $552 million in q1
* Q1 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.