BRIEF-Allegheny technologies posts Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.58

April 26 Allegheny Technologies Inc :

* ATI announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.58

* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $758 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.94

* Allegheny technologies inc qtrly sales were $758 million, up 3pct compared to q4 2015

* Q1 results impacted by $21 million of costs related to work stoppage and return-to-work provisions in new labor agreement

* Expect over $30 million in annualized savings from salaried workforce reduction actions, will begin to be fully realized in q3 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56, revenue view $786.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegheny technologies inc says as a result of initiatives expect FRP segment to be modestly profitable in second half of 2016

* Will ratably recognize about $8 million of lower retirement benefit expense in flat rolled products segment in march through December 2016

* Says expect HPMC segment operating profit as a percentage of sales to return to double-digit levels by second half of year

* Qtrly sales to jet engine and airframe aerospace markets were up 15pct and 29 pct, respectively