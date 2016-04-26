BRIEF-Jetblue posts Q1 earnings $0.59 per share

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Jetblue announces first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.62 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jetblue airways corp says revenue passenger miles for q1 increased 14.1 pct to 11.0 billion
* Passenger revenue per available seat mile (prasm) for q1 2016 decreased 8.0 pct year over year to 11.35 cents
* Jetblue airways corp says q1 load factor of 84.2 pct, a 0.1 point decrease year over year
* Capacity is expected to increase between 9.5 pct and 11.5 pct in q2 2016
* Says operating expenses for quarter decreased 0.2 pct, or $3 million, from prior year period
* For q2 2016, year over year change in casm excluding fuel and profit sharing expected to be between negative 0.5 pct and positive 1.5 pct
* Capacity is expected to increase between 8.5pct and 10.5 pct for full year
* Says "jetblue continues to be unhedged in q2 of 2016"
* For full year 2016, casm excluding fuel and profit sharing is expected to increase between zero and 1.5 percent year over year
* Anticipates paying approximately $403 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital lease obligations during remainder of 2016
* Expects to pay approximately $36 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital obligations in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
