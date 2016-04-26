BRIEF-Active power reports Q1 loss $0.18/shr

April 26 Active Power Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Active power reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $5.7 million versus $13.1 million

* Says bookings in Q1 of 2016 were $10.0 mln compared to bookings of $19.2 mln in year-ago period

* Active Power Inc says "as we anticipated given low bookings in Q4, Q1 was challenging as product revenue declined significantly"