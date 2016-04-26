版本:
BRIEF-Veritex Holdings posts Q1 earnings per share $0.26

April 26 Veritex Holdings Inc

* Veritex Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $9.7 million versus $9.0 million for quarter ended dec 31, 2015

* Veritex holdings inc qtrly net interest income was $9.7 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 41.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

