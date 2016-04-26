BRIEF-Ryder system q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12 from cont.operations

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Ryder System Inc
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.6 billion
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.10 to $6.30 from continuing operations
* Ryder reports record first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.50 to $1.55
* Ryder system inc sees used vehicle sales results to be slightly better than our original forecast for year
* Ryder system inc sees rental demand was somewhat better than expected in q1
* Expect balance of year to reflect more unfavorable comparisons with original forecast
* Ryder system inc says balance of year to reflect more unfavorable comparisons with our original forecast for rental
* Plan to begin anti-dilutive share repurchases in q2, earlier than previously expected
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
