BRIEF-Rexnord sees q4 adjusted share about $0.35 to $0.36 excluding items

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $492 million
* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share about $0.35 to $0.36 excluding items
* Rexnord corp says announcing its decision to exit a product line in its water management platform
* Rexnord Corp Sees Q4 Adjusted Eps Will Be In A Range Of Approximately $0.35 -0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $504.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* After excluding rhf results from full-year operating results, rexnord now anticipates full year fiscal 2016 core growth of about minus 3%
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted eps in a range of $1.45-1.46
* Preliminary rhf operating results for quarter include related revenue of approximately $7 million and a loss of approximately $10 million of adjusted ebitda
* For full 2016 fiscal year, preliminary rhf operating results include related revenue of about $39 million, loss of about $21 million of adjusted ebitda
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.