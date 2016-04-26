版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Gulf & Pacific Equities posts qtrly loss per share $0.04

April 26 Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp :

* Gulf & Pacific Equities Co Reports on 2015 year end results with revenue of $3,824,520

* Gulf & Pacific Equities Co qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐