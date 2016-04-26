BRIEF-Stonegate Bank to buy Regent Bancorp for about $40 mln in aggregate

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Stonegate Bank :
* Stonegate Bank to acquire Regent Bancorp Inc
* Stonegate bank says transaction is valued at approximately $9.02 per RBI share or $40 million in aggregate
* Under terms , RBI shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.2893 shares of SGBK common stock for each share of RBI common stock
* Says merger has been approved by board of directors of Stonegate Bank and RBI
* Estimates transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share with single digit accretion in first full year
* Stonegate Bank says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Stonegate Bank's tangible book Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.