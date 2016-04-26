BRIEF-Stonegate Bank to buy Regent Bancorp for about $40 mln in aggregate

April 26 Stonegate Bank :

* Stonegate Bank to acquire Regent Bancorp Inc

* Stonegate bank says transaction is valued at approximately $9.02 per RBI share or $40 million in aggregate

* Under terms , RBI shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.2893 shares of SGBK common stock for each share of RBI common stock

* Says merger has been approved by board of directors of Stonegate Bank and RBI

* Estimates transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share with single digit accretion in first full year

* Stonegate Bank says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Stonegate Bank's tangible book