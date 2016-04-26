版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Sage Gold announces non-brokered private placement, extends debt facility

April 26 Sage Gold Inc.

* Announces non-brokered private placement and extends debt facility

* Says offering will consist of sale of approximately 7 million units at price of $0.05 per unit

* Says exercised its option to extend secured term debt facility to October 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

