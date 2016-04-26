BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment discloses certain information of restructuring process

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co discloses information in connection with discussions with certain creditors and other parties as part of restructuring process
* Debtors, parent co engaged in recent negotiations with Wilmington Trust, NA, in its capacity as indenture trustee
* Debtors and CEC have made a non-binding settlement proposal to subsidiary-guaranteed notes indenture trustee
* Negotiations around terms,conditions of plan proposal remain ongoing
* Debtors,CEC agreed that subsidiary-guaranteed notes indenture trustee may retain GLC Advisors & Co as financial advisor
* Debtors and CEC agreed that notes indenture trustee may retain GLC Advisors & Co., LLC as financial advisor
* Notes claims would include allowance of subsidiary-guaranteed notes claims at each guarantor debtor of $502 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.