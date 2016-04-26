版本:
BRIEF-Organto signs LOI for jv on 150-hectare organically certified farm

April 26 Organto Foods Inc

* Signs LOI For Jv On 150 Hectare organically certified farm in Guatemala

* Says Organto will initially fund cost of irrigation system, will be amortized and recovered over a 5-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

