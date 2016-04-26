版本:
BRIEF-Yangaroo reports Q4 earnings per share $0.006

April 26 Yangaroo Inc

* Yangaroo reports 2015 annual and fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue c$1.61 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

