BRIEF-Global payments announces $50 mln accelerated share repurchase plan

April 26 Global Payments Inc

* Global payments announces $50 million accelerated share repurchase plan

* Expects to receive an initial delivery of shares having a value of approximately $40 million

* Company anticipates that all repurchases under ASR will be completed no later than June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

