BRIEF-Utah medical products, inc. reports results

April 26 Utah Medical Products Inc

* Utah medical products, inc. Reports financial performance for first quarter 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.853

* Qtrly net sales $10.3 million versus $10.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

