BRIEF-Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell Energysouth, Inc

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Sempra Energy
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell parent company of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas
* Cash proceeds to Sempra U.S. Gas & power are expected to be about $323 million
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power expects to record a gain on sale upon closing
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, unit of Sempra Energy today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Energysouth, Inc
* Laclede Group, Inc. will assume existing debt of about $67 million
* At close of transaction, Energysouth will consist of only Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas
* Energysouth will not include Bay Gas Storage Co, Mississippi Hub, LLC, Liberty Gas Storage or Southern Gas Transmission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.