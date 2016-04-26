BRIEF-Laclede to acquire 100 pct of outstanding equity of Energysouth

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Laclede Group Inc
* Laclede to acquire parent company of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas
* Deal for $344 million
* Laclede Group Inc says transaction is expected to result in total cash proceeds of $323 million
* Laclede Group Inc says transaction is expected to be neutral to net economic earnings per share in 2017 and accretive in 2018
* Purchase consideration will include assumption of $67 million of existing debt at two utilities
* Says expect financing to include a balanced mix of common stock and new long term debt, cash on hand and available credit facilities
* Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor
* Morgan Stanley will act as lead for equity and debt offerings
* Acquiring 100 percent of outstanding equity of Energysouth, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.