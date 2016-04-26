版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Durect announces pricing of public offering of common stock

April 26 Durect Corp

* Durect announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 12.0 million common shares priced at $1.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐