版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Summit state bank reports Q1 share $0.27

April 26 Summit State Bank

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Summit state bank reports net income for first quarter 2016 and declaration of dividend

* Qtrly net interest income increased 13% between quarters to $4.7 million compared to $4.2 million in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐