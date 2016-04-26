版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Seychelle's announces co-management structure for senior management

April 26 Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc

* Management structure for senior management where James Place becomes president and remains CFO while Carl Palmer returns as CEO, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

