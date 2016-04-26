BRIEF-First capital realty announces offering of senior unsecured debentures

April 26 First Capital Realty

* First capital realty announces c$150 million offering of 3.604% series t senior unsecured debentures

* First capital realty inc says debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.604% per annum and will mature on may 6, 2026

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay amounts outstanding on company's senior unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: