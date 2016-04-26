版本:
BRIEF-IBM board approves increase in quarterly cash dividend

April 26 International Business Machines

* IBM board approves increase in quarterly cash dividend for the 21st consecutive year

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.40per share

* Increases quarterly dividend by 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

