版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-First Merchants posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.43

April 26 First Merchants Corp :

* First Merchants Corporation announces first-quarter 2016 earnings per share

* Says net-interest income totaled $54.5 million for quarter, an increase of $7.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐