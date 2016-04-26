版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Wells Fargo raises quarterly dividend to $0.38 per share

April 26 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Company announces increased dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

* New dividend an increase of a half-penny or 1 percent, per share from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

