BRIEF-Purepoint Uranium Group Inc raises non-brokered private placement financing

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Purepoint Uranium Group Inc Raises Ceiling For Non-Brokered private placement financing

* To raise non-brokered private placement previously announced on April 15, 2016 to, in aggregate, $2 million

* Offering includes issuance of up to 21.3 million common share units at price of $0.075/unit

* Offering also includes issuance of up to and 4.7 million flow-through at a price of $0.085 per flow-through unit