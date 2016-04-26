BRIEF-Ultimate Software Group Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

April 26 Ultimate Software Group Inc

* Ultimate reports q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $187.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $180.1 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly recurring revenues of $152.8 million, up by 28%

* Ultimate software group inc sees q2 total revenues of approximately $187 million

* Sees fy 2016 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 26% over 2015

* Ultimate software group inc sees q2 recurring revenues of approximately $158 million

* Sees 2016 total revenues to increase by approximately 26% over 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)