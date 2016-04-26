版本:
BRIEF-First Community Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.33

April 26 First Community Bancshares Inc

* First community bancshares, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results and quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

