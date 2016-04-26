版本:
中国
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Cortland Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.31

April 26 Cortland Bancorp

* Cortland bancorp profits increase 25% in 1q16 and 19% yoy

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

